North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona

Caleb Love is now headed to Arizona. The North Carolina transfer tweeted that he will play next season with the Wildcats, less than a month after decommitting from Michigan. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.6 points and 3.3 assists in three seasons at North Carolina. He averaged 17.6 points in seven NCAA Tournament games, helping lead the Tar Heels to the 2022 national championship game. Love entered the transfer portal after leading North Carolina with 73 3-pointers as a junior.

