North Carolina State rallies to beat Cal 24-23

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — CJ Bailey passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder to Hollywood Smothers in the fourth quarter, rallying North Carolina State to a 24-23 win over California on Saturday. Bailey had an uneven day and was under a lot of pressure from the Bears defense before leading the Wolfpack on their winning drive. The freshman quarterback completed four of seven attempts for 80 to help North Carolina State (4-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) win a game they were mostly outplayed in.

