North Carolina State pulls away from Maryland-Eastern Shore 93-61 behind Taylor’s 21 points

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 21 points shooting 8 of 11 and DJ Burns Jr. scored 15 points shooting 7 for 9 and North Carolina State rolled to a 93-61 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. North Carolina never trailed with the exception of a 53-second stretch early. Troy Hupstead scored 22 points and Chace Davis and Devon Ellis each scored 12 for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

