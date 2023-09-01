North Carolina State beats UConn 24-14 in season opener for both teams

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win over UConn in the season opener for both teams. The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards. Victor Rosa ran for 99 yards and two scores for UConn. The Wolfpack’s Rakeim Ashford was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter after being hit on the sideline during a kickoff return. His condition was not immediately known.

