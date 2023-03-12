North Carolina slides from preseason No. 1 to no NCAA bid

North Carolina has gone from starting the season at No. 1 to missing the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels on Sunday officially became the first top-ranked team in The Associated Press preseason poll to miss to miss March Madness since the field’s expansion to 64 teams in 1985. The Tar Heels had returned four starters from a team that made a magical run last March to the NCAA title game under first-year coach Hubert Davis. But they fell out of the poll for good by the start of 2023 and repeatedly failed to close out games against top-tier competition.

