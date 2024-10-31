North Carolina seeks to use ground attack to defeat struggling Florida State

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) is tackled just short of the goal line by Georgia Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

North Carolina seeks to build on its most impressive win of the season, a 44-14 win over Virginia on Saturday. The Tar Heels had been in a tailspin, dropping four straight games, but are now in position to fight for bowl-eligibility in November with a win over struggling Florida State. The Seminoles are 1-6 in ACC games, their worst mark since joining the conference in 1992.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.