North Carolina seeks to use ground attack to defeat struggling Florida State

North Carolina seeks to build on its most impressive win of the season, a 44-14 win over Virginia on Saturday. The Tar Heels had been in a tailspin, dropping four straight games, but are now in position to fight for bowl-eligibility in November with a win over struggling Florida State. The Seminoles are 1-6 in ACC games, their worst mark since joining the conference in 1992.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.