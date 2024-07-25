North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton wants to become more versatile like Christian McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Omarion Hampton is eager to prove he can be a more versatile, well-rounded running back entering his third season at North Carolina. A second-team All-American last year, Hampton was fifth in the nation in rushing with 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tar Heels, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. But he was limited to 29 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hampton said he’s been working on his hands during the offseason with some of the team’s wide receivers, including J.J. Jones. UNC coach Mack Brown said Hampton is “already there” in terms of his improvement in the passing game.

