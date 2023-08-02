North Carolina QB Maye picked as favorite for his second straight ACC player of year award

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the preseason pick to win his second straight Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year award. Maye received 88 votes from a group of 176 media members to finish in front of Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. Clemson tailback Will Shipley was third in the voting, followed by teammate linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Maye also was selected as the preseason All-ACC first-team quarterback. Clemson led the league with five players and seven spots on the team. Shipley was voted in as running back, all-purpose player and specialist.

