North Carolina looks for a fourth straight win against Wake Forest in ACC play

North Carolina hosts Wake Forest on Saturday in an instate Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. The Tar Heels are one win from bowl eligibility. They have won consecutive blowouts at Virginia and Florida State. The Demon Deacons are two wins from bowl eligibility. They’re 3-0 on the road this season. But they’re coming off a home loss to California. UNC has won three straight meetings in the series. The key matchup will be UNC’s surging pass rush against Wake Forest’s offensive line.

