North Carolina holds off St. John’s 61-59 in March Madness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Deja Kelly had a go-ahead three-point play with 2 seconds left and No. 6 seed North Carolina hung on for a 61-59 win over 11th-seeded St. John’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With the game tied at 58, Kelly drove the left lane and made the free throw to complete the game-winning score. Patterson then was fouled after a timeout shooting a 3-pointer with just over a second left that gave the Red Storm one last chance. She missed the first two free throws and then inexplicably made third one ending any chance the Red Storm had to tie the game.

