North Carolina hits 15 3s, beats Clemson 91-71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71. The Tar Heels snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts. PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers, who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got.

