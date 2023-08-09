North Carolina governor wants NCAA to grant eligibility appeal for Tar Heels’ Walker

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor is now asking the NCAA to grant an appeal seeking immediate eligibility for Tar Heels transfer receiver Devontez Walker. In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper says he has sent a letter to the NCAA asking college sports’ governing organization “to reconsider” the decision to deny Walker’s waiver to play this year after transferring from Kent State. Cooper is an alumnus of UNC, both as an undergraduate and for law school. Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday that Walker had enrolled days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers to a case-by-case basis.

