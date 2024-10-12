North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina football player Tylee Craft died Saturday morning from a rare form of lung cancer, coach Mack Brown said.

Brown made the announcement in his postgame news conference following the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech. Craft was 23.

“This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years,” Brown said. “The doctors told us he outlived what he should’ve. And he did it with the spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other incredible young people.”

UNC had honored Craft — who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in March 2022 — during Saturday’s football game, which also happened to be the team’s annual Cancer Awareness Game. Friends and family members wearing shirts bearing Craft’s name and number were recognized during an on-field ceremony.

Wide receiver J.J. Jones wore Craft’s jersey with his No. 13 and last name against the Yellow Jackets.

Brown told reporters he didn’t learn of Craft’s death until after the game but sensed something had happened after sharing an emotional hug with Craft’s mother at the end of the first quarter.

“I think the family feels the love and they’ll continue to feel the love,” Brown said. “What we’ve got to do is be strong, and pray for strength for us as leaders, to help these guys on the field and off the field. … So more than ever before I have got to step up and be stronger for them and make sure that I can help them manage the stuff and move forward in their lives.”

UNC football also announced Craft’s death in a statement posted on social media, followed later by a tribute video to Craft’s memory. Additionally, the UNC men’s basketball team wore shirts bearing Craft’s name and number for its intrasquad scrimmage at the Smith Center following the football game, and had a pre-scrimmage moment of silence in Craft’s honor.

Craft, from Sumter, South Carolina, played in seven games at receiver and on special teams as a true freshman in 2020, and four games in 2021 before his diagnosis. Still, he had remained present and close to the program.

“Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for,” the football program’s statement said. “He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity.”

___

