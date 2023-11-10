North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin named the 2023 NWSL MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s most valuable player on Friday. The speedy Brazilian-born attacker scored a career-high 10 goals and added three assists in 19 games with the Courage this season. North Carolina finished this season 9-7-6, third in the NWSL standings.

