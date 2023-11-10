North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin named the 2023 NWSL MVP

By The Associated Press
FILE - North Carolina's Kerolin Nicoli (9) handles the ball during an NWSL soccer match against Kansas City, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Cary, N.C. North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin was named the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

NEW YORK (AP) — North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s most valuable player on Friday. The speedy Brazilian-born attacker scored a career-high 10 goals and added three assists in 19 games with the Courage this season. North Carolina finished this season 9-7-6, third in the NWSL standings.

