North Carolina Courage defeats San Diego Wave 4-1 in Alex Morgan’s final professional soccer match

Defender Malia Berkely had three assists as the North Carolina Courage earned a 3-1 road win against the San Diego Wave on Sunday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League. The match marked Alex Morgan’s final professional soccer match, as the forward announced her retirement earlier this week. More than 26,000 fans came to Snapdragon Stadium to honor the longtime U.S. women’s national team forward. In other NWSL action, Esther González scored in the 93rd minute to give Gotham a 2-1 home win over the Houston Dash. Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring for Gotham, with Diana Ordóñez heading in Houston’s lone goal. Marta’s first-half goal gave the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win on the road against the Chicago Red Stars and extended the Pride’s record-setting unbeaten streak to 20 games.

