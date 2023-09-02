North Carolina Central topples Winston-Salem 47-21 in opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw three touchdown passes and North Carolina Central rolled past Division II-member Winston-Salem 47-21 in a season opener. Richard completed 15 of 22 passes for 236 yards with touchdowns of 40 yards to Latrell Collier, 12 yards to J’Mari Taylor and 86 yards to Quentin McCall on the way to a 37-0 halftime lead. Collier had 72 yards rushing and Richard added 42. McCall caught two passes for 93 yards. The Eagles had 448 yards on offense — 277 passing and 171 rushing.

