North Carolina Central runs over Virginia Lynchburg in 68-0 rout

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Zion Dobson ran for 98 yards and a score to lead five with rushing touchdowns as North Carolina Central rolled to a 68-0 rout of NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg. Walker Harris threw just eight passes in the game but connected on scoring throws twice in the first quarter as the Eagles built a 33-0 lead entering the second quarter. N.C. Central (5-2, 2-1) finished with 326 yards rushing on 34 carries.

