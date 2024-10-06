North Carolina Central rides 28-point 2nd quarter to a 45-14 win over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Taylor returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown to spark a 28-0 second quarter outburst as North Carolina Central posted a 45-14 nonconference victory over Campbell. Walker Harris threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the four-touchdown spree and J’Mari Taylor scored from a yard out to send the Eagles into intermission with a 28-0 lead.

