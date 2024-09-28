North Carolina Central beats Norfolk State 37-10 in Circle City Classic in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Harris threw four touchdown passes and North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State 37-10 on Saturday in the Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Circle City Classic is an annual game played since 1984 that features teams from two historically Black colleges and universities. Harris was 19-of-25 passing for 245 yards in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Two of his touchdown throws went to Markell Quick, who finished with 124 yards receiving including a 63-yard connection to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.

