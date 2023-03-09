North Carolina beats BC 85-61, keeps NCAA hopes alive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 85-61 win over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15 and Quinten Post 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College. North Carolina, in the 2022 national championship game and No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship — or at least an appearance in the title game — to earn a tourney bid.

