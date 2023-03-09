North Carolina beats BC 85-61, keeps NCAA hopes alive

By The Associated Press
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Boston College forward T.J. Bickerstaff (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton]

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 85-61 win over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for No. 7 seed North Carolina. Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery added 15 and Quinten Post 13 for 10th-seeded Boston College. North Carolina, in the 2022 national championship game and No. 1 in the preseason poll, is likely in need of an ACC championship — or at least an appearance in the title game — to earn a tourney bid.

