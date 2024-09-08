North Carolina A&T pulls out dramatic 27-20 win over Winston-Salem in OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Brown kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired at the end of regulation and Wesley Graves scored on a 16-yard run in overtime before a defensive stand lifted North Carolina A&T over Winston-Salem. After the Aggies scored on three plays to start overtime, the Rams got to the A&T 1 before Trevon Hester was tackled for a 3-yard loss on third down and Daylin Lee’s fourth-down pass was incomplete. Lee scored on a 3-yard run to give Winston-Salem a 20-17 lead with 3:52 to play but the Aggies responded with a 15-play, 61-yard drive, reaching the Rams 14-yard line with one second left. Graves ran for 106 yards for the Aggies. Trevon Hester running for 79 with one of the three Rams rushing scores.

