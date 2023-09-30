North Carolina A&T gets 1st win, holds off Norfolk State 28-26

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevin White ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Kenji Christian ran for 118 yards and two more scores as North Carolina A&T earned its first victory in four starts, holding off a fourth-quarter Norfolk State rally to earn a 28-26 win. The Aggies continued to struggle in the passing game, ranking last in the FCS with just 143 passing yards through three games. White completed 6 of 10 attempts for 98 yards against the Spartans.

