Norse edge Cleveland State to win Horizon League tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 18 points and Sam Vinson added 16 to lead Northern Kentucky to a 63-61 victory over Cleveland State and win the Horizon League Tournament championship. The Norse, one-point losers to Wright State in last year’s title game, advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time since 2017. Warrick made four consecutive free throws in the final half-minute to give the Norse a seven-point lead. The Vikings scored twice in the final 10 seconds but a final 3-pointer came with just 0.2 left. Trey Robinson added 12 points for the Norse. Tristan Enaruna scored 17 points and Deshon Parker 14 for Cleveland State. Deante Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.