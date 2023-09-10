Norrman captures Irish Open to follow Aberg as Swedish winner on European tour. McIlroy bid falters

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Vincent Norrman has given Sweden a second straight winner on the European tour. He shot 7-under 65 to capture the Irish Open title as Rory McIlroy faltered in the final round by hitting into the water on three different holes. It came a week after 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg produced a stunning finish to win the European Masters in Switzerland and help secure a spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team. The 25-year-old Norrman did the same at The K Club to earn his second victory in two months after the Barbasol Championship in mid-July and underscore the talent emerging from Sweden. Norrman won by one stroke from Hurly Long of Germany.

