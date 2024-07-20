Norris takes pole ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri at Hungarian GP. Verstappen to start from 3rd

BUDAPEST (AP) — McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of points leader Max Verstappen after a stellar qualifying session for the British team on Saturday.

Norris scored his third career pole position, and will have his teammate starting right behind him as he aims for a second win of the season. Norris won in Miami in May and has come close to another victory with four podium finishes since then.

Verstappen, who will start from third on the grid, is trying to claim a fourth straight Formula One title. The Dutchman leads the driver’s race with 255 points, with Norris in second with 171.

Norris also took pole in Spain last month and Russia in 2021.

The Hungarian GP marks the start of the second half of the season.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Denes Erdos

