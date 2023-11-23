Norris scores 20, Loyola Chicago closes on 14-2 run to beat Boston College 71-68

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Braden Norris scored 20 points, including five in a closing 14-2 run, and Loyola Chicago rallied to defeat Boston College 71-68 in the consolation game of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Two free throws by Jaeden Zackery put the Eagles up 66-67 with just under four minutes to go but they missed their next seven shots until Devin McGlockton got a basket on a goaltend with 10.2 seconds left that made it 70-68. Norris made 1 of 2 free throws with 8.8 remaining but Quinten Post missed a 3-pointer from the left corner. Miles Rubin’s jumper at 58.8 seconds, gave the Ramblers a 68-66 lead after Des Watson had hit a 3 to tie it. Post finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles

