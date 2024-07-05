Norris raises hopes of home F1 win at the British GP after leading both practices

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — McLaren driver Lando Norris has raised hopes of a home victory at the British Grand Prix by topping the first two practice sessions at Silverstone. Norris has emerged as a rival to Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen in recent races. They crashed into each other at the Austrian GP last weekend. Norris led the first practice from Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri clocked the third best time. Verstappen was fourth fastest in his Red Bull and then dropped to seventh quickest in the second session. Norris led that one from Piastri and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

