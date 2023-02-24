Norrie reaches Rio Open semifinal, Zapata Miralles next

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Second-seeded Cameron Norrie has reached the semifinals of the Rio Open after overcoming Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Standing in Norrie’s way of a third final this year is Bernabe Zapata Miralles. He beat Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in another quarterfinal. Norrie faltered early against Dellien because of unforced errors. When the Briton found his stride, he moved Dellien all over the court and cruised to the win.

