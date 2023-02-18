Norrie reaches Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Second-seeded Cameron Norrie has reached his second final of the year after beating Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Argentina Open semifinals. Norrie saved two break points in the last game to wrap up the clay-court match in just under two hours in Buenos Aires. The Briton was upset in the Auckland final in January, one of only two losses in 15 matches this year.

