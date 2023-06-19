Norrie launches Queen’s Club bid with 1st-round win and Musetti also through

LONDON (AP) — Former finalist Cameron Norrie has launched his bid to win the Queen’s Club Championship on home soil with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. The British No. 1 is seeded No. 5 in west London. He fended off one break point in the first set and let three match points slip before converting a fourth on Centre Court. British tennis fans are in for an extra treat this week with Andy Murray competing in the singles and with Norrie in the doubles. Murray is on a 10-match winning streak on grass after back-to-back titles in second-tier Challenger Tour events.

