Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie have carried over their momentum from last week’s tournament to the Rio Open. Finalists two days ago in Buenos Aires, Norrie advanced to round of 16 in the clay court event, while Alcaraz was a game away from moving on before rain suspended play for the day. Alcaraz, who beat Norrie on Sunday to win the Argentina Open, defeated Mateus Alves 6-4 in the first set and led 5-3 in the second when play was halted. Second-seeded and 13th-ranked Norrie beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1.

