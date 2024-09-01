Norgaard holds his nerve to win British Masters for 1st European tour win

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Niklas Norgaard is finally a European tour winner at age 32. The final hour aged him at the British Masters. Norgaard had a four-shot lead until he botched three straight chip shots on the par-5 15th hole and made double bogey. But he held his nerve by making a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th to stay two shots ahead. A simple par on the final hole at The Belfry gave him a 72. That was good for a two-shot victory over Thriston Lawrence of South Africa. Rasmus Hojgaard shot a 65 to finish third.

