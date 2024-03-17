Norfolk State women beat Howard 51-46 for MEAC title behind Wheeler’s double-double

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kierra Wheeler scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and top-seeded Norfolk State pulled away in the fourth quarter and beat second-seeded Howard 51-46 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship. It was the second consecutive title for Norfolk State (27-5), which has won 15 straight since its 73-60 loss against Howard. Kaiya Creek’s 3-pointer gave Howard a 41-37 lead with 6:53 to play. Howard pulled to 47-46 with 1:27 remaining before the Spartans sealed it from the free-throw line. Wheeler scored nine points in the fourth. Iyanna Warren scored 19 points to lead Howard (15-16).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.