Norfolk State relies on its ground game to beat Towson 21-14

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Otto Kuhns rushed for a touchdown and passed for another to lead Norfolk State to a 21-14 victory over Towson. Kuhns scored on a 67-yard run for a 14-7 lead early in the second half. Joseph White’s 16-yard score on the Spartans’ next possession provided what turned out to be the winning points. Towson got within seven on Devin Matthews’ 10-yard rushing touchdown with five minutes left. The Tigers got the ball back with 2:15 remaining and reached the Spartans’ 12-yard line before a pair of incompletions and time running out.

