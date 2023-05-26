Nordqvist goes distance again, Valenzuela topples Vu in LPGA Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Anna Nordqvist is having to work to win her matches. The three-time major champion from Sweden won her second straight match in 18 holes, this time over Lauren Coughlin. The two top seeds lost in the second round of group play. Lilia Vu couldn’t catch up to Albane Valenzuela and lost on the 18th hole. Brooke Henderson lost to Sophia Schubert. Both still have a chance to advance. Friday is the last day of group play. The leading player from the 16 groups advance to the knockout stage of the weekend. Sixteen players already have been eliminated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.