Nordqvist embracing double duty at Solheim Cup. Swede is playing and acting as vice captain

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Anna Nordqvist is on double duty this week at the Solheim Cup. One minute she will be worrying about the right club to use on her next shot. The other she will be giving advice to her younger teammates. The 36-year-old Nordqvist is acting both as a player and as an assistant captain to Europe against the United States in the team event that begins Friday in southern Spain. It’s the first time since 2011 that a player for either team is playing and acting as one of the captains at the same time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.