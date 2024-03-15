Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber soaring and skiing toward finish in record-breaking season

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Winner Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway, center, second placed Johannes Lamparter from Austria, left, and third placed Kristjan Ilves from Estonia celebrate after the men's 10km combined, during the Cross-Country Ski World Cup, in Holmenkollen, Norway, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terje Pedersen]

Jarl Magnus Riiber might be the most dominant athlete in any sport right now. If Nordic combined wasn’t a niche sport, the world would be well aware of what Riiber has been doing since October. The 26-year-old Riiber will close a spectacular and record-breaking season Sunday in his native Norway.  Riiber enters the competition at Trondheim with a record 12 straight World Cup wins in events he entered and a record 16 victories this season to increase his record-breaking career total to 73 since his first in 2016. The sport includes both ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

