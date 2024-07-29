Nomadic NFL career of West Point grad Elijah Riley has shifted home base to the Giants

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - This is a 2024 photo of Elijah Riley of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Riley knew he would be living life on the move after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy in 2020. Riley has moved from place to place over the past four years, but not in the Army. He’s doing it in the NFL and his latest stop is as a defensive back with the New York Giants, trying to make the team in training camp. That’s what he did in 2021 with the Jets. He then spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 26-year-old Riley says the Army prepared him for working with new teammates and coaches and building relationships.

