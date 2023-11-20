Nola’s $172 million, 7-year deal with Phillies includes bonus if traded in 2024 or ’25

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Aaron Nola will get yearly salaries of $24,571,428 in his $172 million, seven-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. He would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded in 2024 or 2025. During the 2025 season, Nola will become a 10-year veteran who has spent five years with his team and will have the right to block trades without his consent. Nola went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA in 32 starts with Philadelphia this year, finishing with 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.