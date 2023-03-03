Nolan Smith steals show on 1st day of NFL combine workouts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Edge rusher Nolan Smith wasted no time turning heads on the first day of NFL scouting combine workouts. The former Georgia star ran the fastest 40-yard dash by a defensive lineman at 4.39 seconds. It was tied for the best of the day with linebacker Owen Pappoe, of Auburn. And it was the second-fastest time from an edge rusher since 2003. Ten players among the linemen and linebackers posted times under 4.5. Those position groups will do the bench press Friday as defensive backs and special teams players do their on-field workouts.

