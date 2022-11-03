Nola, Alvarado falter, Phillies bats silent in Game 4 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola had another rough outing in Game 4 and lost for the first time in the World Series. He took a no-decision in a Game 1 start that the Phillies rallied to win. There was no rally for the Phillies in Game 4. There were no hits either. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to no-hit the Phillies in a 5-0 win. The Astros have led 5-0 three times in the World Series. They can take a 3-2 lead with ace Justin Verlander on the hill in Game 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.