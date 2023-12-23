Noah Waterman scores 15 as No. 17 BYU routs Bellarmine 101-59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Noah Waterman scored 15 points, Trevin Knell had 14 and No. 17 BYU routed Bellarmine 101-59. BYU shot 58% from the field in its third straight victory. Six players scored in double figures for the Cougars, who had 30 assists on 40 baskets. Spencer Johnson had 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He also made three of the Cougars’ 16 3-pointers. Garrett Tipton led Bellarmine with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Langdon Hatton added 11. The Knights committed 13 turnovers, leading to 28 points for the Cougars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.