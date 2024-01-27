Noah Waterman, Jaxson Robinson lead No. 21 BYU to an 84-72 win over Texas

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Noah Waterman and Jaxson Robinson scored 17 points apiece to lead No. 21 BYU to an 84-72 victory over Texas on Saturday. Fousseyni Traore had 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots, and Richie Saunders and Spencer Johnson added 11 points apiece as the Cougars (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak. BYU shot 64% from the field and outscored Texas 40-26 in the paint. Dylan Disu led the Longhorns with 19 points. Chendall Weaver added 15 points and Max Abmas 12. Texas (14-6, 3-4) scored 17 points off 15 BYU turnovers, yet trailed the entire second half.

