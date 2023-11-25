Noah Thomasson scores 24 points as Georgia beats Winthrop 78-69

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had 24 points, Justin Hill scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Georgia beat Winthrop 78-69. Georgia led 55-41 with 12:39 remaining after a 3-pointer by Hill, but Winthrop scored 12 of the next 14 points to get within four points. The Eagles were as close as 64-60 with 4:54 left before RJ Melendez made a layup and Thomasson added a contested 3-pointer on Georgia’s next possession for a nine-point lead. Thomasson added another 3-pointer, from nearly the same spot on the court, to make it 72-63. He added a driving layup with 27.4 left for a 74-67 lead.

