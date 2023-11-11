Noah Thomasson scores 21, Georgia beats Wake Forest 80-77

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 21 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead five Georgia players scoring in double figures and the Bulldogs beat Wake Forest 80-77. Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 17 points and Russel Tchewa 11 for Georgia. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. scored 10 points apiece. Thomasson hit 3-pointers to open and close a 20-6 run that gave the Bulldogs a 69-56 lead with 9 minutes to play. Kevin Miller had 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals for Wake Forest and Andrew Carr finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

