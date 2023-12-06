Noah Thomasson and Justin Hill combine for 30 points as Georgia beats rival Georgia Tech 76-62

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 16 points, Justin Hill added 14 points and Georgia beat rival Georgia Tech 76-62. Georgia (6-3) jumped out to a led 28-14 in the first half as Georgia Tech started the game making just 6 of 27 shots. The Yellow Jackets missed 10 straight field goals over a five-minute span. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 36-20 at the break and kept the double-digit lead the entire second half — with the largest margin reaching 23 points. Georgia Tech (4-3) was coming off back-to-back victories over No. 21 Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge and No. 7 Duke in its ACC opener. Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Blue Cain each scored 12 points for Georgia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.