Noah Song strikes out 4 in 3rd game since joining Phillies organization from the Navy

CLEARWATER, Fla, (AP) — Noah Song had his longest outing in four years, and it was a good one. The Philadelphia Phillies prospect struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits over 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his third relief appearance for Class A Clearwater since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old threw 20 of 33 pitches for strikes in the Florida State League against Palm Beach. The right-hander worked a hitless inning in his debut at Bradenton on June 28, and allowed one run and one hit three days later to the Marauders.

