MILAN (AP) — Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri have announced that Okafor has signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros. Okafor joins fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders at Milan. The 23-year-old Okafor is expected to back up Olivier Giroud at center forward. He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances with Salzburg, and won four Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.