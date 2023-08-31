Noah Lyles wins again in Zurich in his first race since world championships triple

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — Another race and another win for triple world champion Noah Lyles. Lyles has won the 200 meters in 19.80 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Zurich in his first race since the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, where he picked up gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay. He was one of nine recently crowned world champions who won again in Zurich in front of about 25,000 people at the Letzigrund Stadium. Sha’Carri Richardson easily won the the women’s 100 in 10.88 ahead of a strong field that included Jamaican duo Natasha Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, while Shericka Jackson dominated the women’s 200 in 21.82.

