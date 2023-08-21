Noah Lyles breaks into tears on medal stand after receiving gold medal for 100-meter win at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinter Noah Lyles broke into tears when the gold medal finally went around his neck at the world championships. The 100-meter winner doubled over as he wept at a ceremony that was held the day after he defied the experts and earned the title “World’s Fastest Man,” with a victory in what has traditionally been his second-best race. After he composed himself, he stood up and took a deep bow to the crowd amassed at the medals plaza set up outside the stadium. Lyles has a chance for the first men’s 100-200 double at the worlds or the Olympics since Usain Bolt accomplished the feat in 2016 at the Rio de Janeori Games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.